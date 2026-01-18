Two bullets found inside two flats in Mumbai; cops begin probe

21:52





These did not cause injuries to anyone, the official added.





"One bullet was recovered from a flat on the second floor and another from a flat on the fourth floor of Nalanda Apartment. Personnel from the local police station and the Crime Branch rushed to the site and have begun a probe," he said. -- PTI

Two bullets were found inside separate flats of a residential building in Oshiwara in western Mumbai on Sunday night and a probe is on to find out how they managed to reach there, a police official said.