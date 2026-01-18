HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two bullets found inside two flats in Mumbai; cops begin probe

Sun, 18 January 2026
Share:
21:52
image
Two bullets were found inside separate flats of a residential building in Oshiwara in western Mumbai on Sunday night and a probe is on to find out how they managed to reach there, a police official said.   

These did not cause injuries to anyone, the official added. 

"One bullet was recovered from a flat on the second floor and another from a flat on the fourth floor of Nalanda Apartment. Personnel from the local police station and the Crime Branch rushed to the site and have begun a probe," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7 killed, 80 hurt as bus overturns in Jharkhand
LIVE! 7 killed, 80 hurt as bus overturns in Jharkhand

Agencies flag 'crypto hawala' pipeline funding terror in J-K
Agencies flag 'crypto hawala' pipeline funding terror in J-K

Mirroring the traditional hawala system, where money is sent through non-banking channels, this digital version uses the anonymity of unregulated cryptocurrency to erase the financial trail and inject cash into the domestic economy.

Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Lucknow
Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Lucknow

The airline said that the plane was diverted to Lucknow after a "security threat" was detected on board.

Kohli's 54th ODI ton in vain as NZ seal series 3-1
Kohli's 54th ODI ton in vain as NZ seal series 3-1

Kohli's 124 in vain as New Zealand beat India by 41 runs in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1

Maha civic results may trigger MVA churn as Cong pulls ahead
Maha civic results may trigger MVA churn as Cong pulls ahead

With the Congress coming third overall and having done much better than Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP, its allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi, political analysts said it will force a rethink as far as coordination, seat-sharing and leadership are...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO