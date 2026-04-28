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Karnataka govt orders implementation of internal reservation among SCs

Tue, 28 April 2026
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23:01
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
The Karnataka government has issued an order on implementing internal reservation with a revised formula of 5.25, 5.25, and 4.50 percent out of the 15 percent reservation available for Scheduled Castes in the state.

With this, the government has also instructed all appointing authorities to take urgent steps for the direct recruitment of 56,432 posts already approved by the finance department, which have been stalled for some time now.

On Friday, the state cabinet decided to provide internal reservation among the 101 Scheduled Castes in Karnataka, using a matrix of 5.25 percent each for Category A (Madigas and allied castes/Dalit left) and Category B (Holeyas and allied castes/Dalit right), and 4.5 percent for Category C (Bhovi, Lambani, Korama, Koracha and 59 nomadic communities) within the 15 per cent reservation for SCs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that, in accordance with the decision on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, the government ordered on April 27 to continue recruitment to government posts subject to the High Court's order.

"As per the order given by the high court, the 50 percent reservation rate has been temporarily adopted, and internal reservation for Category - A, Category - B, and Category - C has been ordered to be implemented at 5.25, 5.25, and 4.5 percent respectively out of the 15 percent reservation allocated to Scheduled Castes. Of the posts or entry seats available for Category - C, 20 percent of the posts have been reserved for the 59 most backward castes in the Scheduled Castes," he said in a post on 'X'. -- PTI

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