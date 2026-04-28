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Replace LPG with PNG in crew resting rooms: Railways to Zones

Tue, 28 April 2026
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The railway ministry has asked all the zones to replace LPG with piped natural gas connections in resting rooms of running crew within six months.

It said the decision follows the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has led to various logistical challenges.

"At present, cooking facilities in the majority of Running Rooms are based on LPG cylinders, which involves various logistical challenges and increases dependency on West Asia," a Railway Ministry's recent letter addressed to all zones said.

It added, "Since Running Rooms are normally operational round the clock (24x7) and a meal facility is essentially required for running staff for smooth train operations, reliable and uninterrupted gas supply available as Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is desirable."

The letter said that in order to ease out transport and logistics-related issues arising out of the West Asia Situation, the Ministry of Railways has identified conversion of cooking facilities to PNG-based as an important measure to be implemented within 6 months.

"It is therefore desirable that wherever feasible, PNG connections be arranged for running rooms at the earliest, by pursuance of PNG suppliers in the state," the Ministry said, urging zonal railways to take necessary action in accordance.

Running Rooms service loco pilots for overnight stay during outstation travel.

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