Rain, storms may break Delhi's scorching heat spell in coming days

21:09

Delhi may see a respite from searing heat that pushed temperatures beyond the 40-degree mark as rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to hit the city from Tuesday night and continue over the next few days.



The city saw a slight dip in temperatures on Tuesday as the maximum temperature settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Delhi recorded its second-hottest day in the month of April with a high of 42.3 degrees Celsius.



Parts of Delhi also witnessed light precipitation during the day, with Palam and Lodi Road recording trace rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.



The India meteorological department has forecast thunderstorm activity accompanied by gusty winds and issued a 'yellow' alert for Wednesday.



A cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas of central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana is currently active and moving towards northeast India, driving the change in weather.



"Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, and the system is expected to reach Delhi and remain active till April 30," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather.



As the system advances from Rajasthan, it may trigger dust storms along with moderate rain and thunderstorms, typical of pre-monsoon conditions, he added.



On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively, amid the alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds.



According to station-wise data, Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees above normal and 3.1 degrees lower than the previous day.



The minimum temperature stood at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal, rising by 3.4 degrees from the previous day. -- PTI