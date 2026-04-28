Iran in 'state of collapse', wants us to open Hormuz: Trump

19:44

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed on Truth Social that Iran had informed Washington it was in a "state of collapse" and wanted

the Strait of Hormuz reopened immediately.



Trump also said Iran was trying to resolve its leadership situation and expressed confidence it would do so, though there was no immediate official response from Tehran.



"Iran has just informed us that they are in a "State of Collapse." They want us to "Open the Hormuz Strait," as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said in the post.