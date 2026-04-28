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Dhar State's court declared Bhojshala a 'mosque' in 1935: Muslim side in HC

Tue, 28 April 2026
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The Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar, MP/File image
The Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar, MP/File image
The Muslim side in the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute case claimed before the Madhya Pradesh HC on Tuesday that the court of the then-Dhar State declared the 11th-century monument in Dhar district a "mosque" in 1935.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side claims it to be the Kamal Maula Mosque. The disputed complex is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Senior advocate Shobha Menon presented detailed arguments before an Indore bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi in support of the intervention application and a writ appeal filed by one Munir Ahmed and others from the Muslim community.

She questioned two public interest litigations (PILs) filed by an organisation, the Hindu Front for Justice, one Kuldeep Tiwari and another individual in the Bhojshala case.

These petitions state that Bhojshala is actually a Saraswati temple and that only Hindus should be granted the right to worship in the complex.

Questioning the admissibility of the PILs, Menon argued that it is not legal to treat the Bhojshala dispute as a matter of widespread public interest as it primarily concerns a specific religious community.

Menon presented what she claimed was an "Ailaan" (government order) issued by the then Dhar State on August 24, 1935, as a legal notification or gazette, calling it a very important document.

The senior advocate claimed that this "Ailaan" declared the disputed Bhojshala complex as a "mosque" and stipulated that 'namaz' (daily ritual prayer in Islam) would continue to be offered there in the future.

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