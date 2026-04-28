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UAE declares to exit OPEC effective May 1

Tue, 28 April 2026
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The United Arab Emirates announced its decision to exit the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the wider OPEC+ alliance on Tuesday, marking a significant shift in its long-term energy strategy.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei confirmed the development on X, noting that the decision reflects a policy-driven evolution. 

The minister stated that the move is aligned with long-term market fundamentals and follows decades of participation in the organisation.

"The UAE's decision to exit from OPEC reflects a policy-driven evolution aligned with long-term market fundamentals. We thank OPEC and its member countries for decades of constructive cooperation. We remain committed to energy security, providing reliable, responsible, and lower-carbon supply while supporting stable global markets," Al Mazrouei said.

The withdrawal is scheduled to take effect on May 1, 2026. This move follows a comprehensive review of the country's production policy and its future capacity, as the nation seeks to align its energy profile with domestic economic goals and accelerated investment in production.

At the time of filing this report, Brent Crude stood at $111.15, up by $3.25 or 3.00 percent.

While near-term volatility, including disruptions in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, continues to impact supply dynamics, according to the Emirates news agency-WAM, the UAE maintains that underlying trends point to sustained growth in global energy demand over the long term. The country plans to bring additional production to the market in a gradual and measured manner after the exit. -- ANI

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