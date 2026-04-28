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Over 70 houses damaged in rain, landslides in Mizoram

Tue, 28 April 2026
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At least 77 houses have been damaged in four districts in Mizoram by rain, windstorm and landslides in the past two days, the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department said on Tuesday.

According to data released by the department on Tuesday, two school buildings, church halls and health sub-centres, an Anganwadi centre and a public library have also been damaged by windstorms between Monday and Tuesday.

No casualty has been reported in such calamities during the same period, it said.

Of the 77 houses, four were fully damaged, it said.

Aizawl district reported 39 house damage caused by windstorm, while south Mizoram's Lunglei district reported 31 house damage caused by windstorm and landslides, it said.

Damage of two church halls, two health sub-centres and one each of Anganwadi centre, school and public library were also reported from the southern district, it said.

Three houses and a school were damaged in Siaha district, while damage of four houses was also reported from Kolasib district, which shares a border with Assam.

All schools in nine districts, including Aizawl, Kolasib, Lunglei and Mamit, were closed on Tuesday due to heavy rain that has been lashing the state since Monday. -- PTI

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