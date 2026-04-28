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Over 2,000 in preventive custody ahead of Bengal polls

Tue, 28 April 2026
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A total of 2,473 people were apprehended in West Bengal in the past two and a half days as part of intensified surveillance ahead of the second phase of the state assembly elections, an EC official said Tuesday.

According to an EC official, the apprehensions (arrests/detentions) were made across multiple districts going to polls on April 29, "in 60 hours (two and a half days)".

The EC official said while 809 people were detained on Monday night across the state, the number rose further through Tuesday, reaching 2,473. Most of those detained were identified as potential troublemakers.

On Monday night, figures released by the Commission showed that Purba Bardhaman recorded the highest number of detentions/arrests at 479, followed by North 24 Parganas with 319.

In South 24 Parganas, 246 people were nabbed, while 49 were picked up in Hooghly and 32 in Nadia.

From Sunday to Monday, the commission had similarly nabbed 1,095 "potential trouble makers" across districts, but did not provide a specific breakdown or the exact locations.

The Election Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring that polling is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner, with enhanced deployment of observers and central forces across sensitive constituencies.

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