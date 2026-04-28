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Pak Army targets Afghan Taliban posts

Tue, 28 April 2026
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Pakistan on Tuesday responded to alleged unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban and attacks by the TTP along the border, according to a media report.

The reported clashes came after a pause in Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, launched by Pakistan on Feb 26 in response to attacks on border posts by the Afghan Taliban.

Citing security sources, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that Afghan Taliban and "Fitna al-Khawarij" were targeted in the retaliatory fire by the Pakistan Army.

The term "Fitna al-Khawarij" is used by the state for militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"The Pakistan Army, in the Chaman sector, effectively targeted and destroyed multiple Afghan Taliban posts," the sources said.

"Afghan Taliban positions at Sarshan, Al-Marjan, Edhi Post, a vehicle and other installations were also successfully targeted," they added.

The sources said Operation Ghazab Lil Haq would continue until all assigned objectives are achieved.

On April 15, three civilians, including two children, were killed and three others injured in alleged shelling by Afghan Taliban forces in a border area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district, according to state media.

The incident marked a renewed episode of cross-border tensions after a gap of over a month following the launch of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq. -- PTI

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