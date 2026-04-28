HC takes case against hartal violence in Kerala

22:17

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The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took up a case on its own over the violence reported during the statewide hartal called by various Dalit organisations, seeking justice in the death of Kannur dental college student Nithin Raj.



The court also issued notices to those who called the hartal and directed the State Police Chief to submit a report on the incidents of violence and disruption reported from different parts of the state on Tuesday.



In his report filed before the court in the evening, the State Police Chief informed that 29 cases had been registered and 100 people had been arrested in connection with offences allegedly committed by activists who participated in the hartal.



The court said that the case would be considered after the vacation.



A vacation division bench of Justices Basant Balaji and P Krishna Kumar considered the matter after reports showed that the protest had affected the daily lives of people across Kerala.



Students who were supposed to appear for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE), as well as people on their way to hospitals, were among those stuck in traffic.



The court has, in several earlier rulings, held that any loss or damage caused to the public or the government during hartals and strikes is illegal and unconstitutional, and can lead to contempt proceedings.



The dawn-to-dusk protest, held from 6 am to 6 pm, disrupted normal life in many areas. In several places, activists blocked vehicles and forced shops to shut.



Around 52 Dalit organisations, including the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council, had called for the strike.



While announcing the hartal, the groups had said essential services would not be affected and that vehicles would not be forcibly stopped.