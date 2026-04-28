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142 guest teachers in Delhi face termination over census duty refusal

Tue, 28 April 2026
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The district magistrate of Old Delhi has asked the director of education to terminate the services of 142 guest teachers for allegedly refusing to perform their statutory duty as census enumerators, terming the act "gross negligence and indiscipline".

In a letter to the director of education dated April 24, the magistrate said, "The teachers declined to carry out assigned census work despite an earlier communication issued on April 16 highlighting the difficulties caused by their unwillingness to participate in the exercise."

Commenting on the issue, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said that census is a matter of national importance which everyone should support.

"We will look into the matter and consider the special cases sympathetically," Sood said.

The magistrate said the refusal amounted to gross negligence, dereliction of duty and was detrimental to public interest.

"It is being informed that 142 guest teachers have refused to perform the above-mentioned duty. The list is attached for reference," the letter said.

The magistrate requested that their services be discontinued or terminated with immediate effect, saying that tolerating such acts of indiscipline could affect other staff members currently engaged in census duty. -- PTI

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