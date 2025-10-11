Will not accept 'foreign rule' in Gaza: Hamas

19:31

In a statement addressing the agreement to end the war, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine denied that they would accept any 'foreign rule'.





The organisations stated that governance in Gaza is a 'Palestinian matter', though they expressed 'willingness' for Arab countries and the international community to participate in rebuilding the Strip.





They also emphasised that an agreement has so far been reached 'on implementing the first phase' of the deal.





The organisations also pledged to continue working for the release of the remaining Palestinian convicts detained in Israel. -- ANI/TPS