HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Low visibility prevents Modi's helicopter from landing in Taherpur

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
13:24
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter failed to land at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal owing to low visibility on account of dense fog in the area on Saturday, an official said. 

The PM's chopper made a U-turn after hovering over the helipad ground for a while and returned to the Kolkata airport, he said. 

Till reports last received, the Prime Minister was waiting at the airport for further updates on the weather situation. 

It wasn't immediately clear if Modi would reach the rally venue district by road or whether he would wait for the weather to clear up and make another attempt to reach Taherpur by the aerial route, the official said. 

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister reached Kolkata at around 10.40 am and took a chopper onward to Taherpur in Nadia district, where he is scheduled to hold an administrative programme to launch highway projects in West Bengal, followed by a political rally of the BJP, titled Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha, which he is supposed to address. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India T20 WC Squad Announcement: Will Gill make the cut?
India T20 WC Squad Announcement: Will Gill make the cut?

LIVE! Goa fire: Cops to seek blue corner notice against Briton
LIVE! Goa fire: Cops to seek blue corner notice against Briton

B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security
B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security following unrest triggered by his death. The funeral prayer will be held at the National Parliament Building. The country is also observing a day...

Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail
Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail

At least seven elephants were killed, and one was injured after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday, officials said.

36 ex-judges decry move to impeach Justice Swaminathan
36 ex-judges decry move to impeach Justice Swaminathan

Thirty-six former judges have called on people, including parliamentarians, to denounce opposition leaders' move to impeach Madras High Court judge Justice G R Swaminathan, saying such an attempt would undermine democracy and judicial...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO