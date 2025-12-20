Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' crosses Rs 500 cr mark at box office

12:36





Released on December 5, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.





It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.





Production banner shared the news with a post on their Instagram handle. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 503.20 crore nett.





"Another day, another record shattered! Book your tickets. (Link in bio). #Dhurandhar Igniting In Cinemas Worldwide," read the caption of the post.





It is produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios. -- PTI

Aditya Dhar's directorial, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.