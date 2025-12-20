HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa fire: Cops to seek blue corner notice against Briton

Sat, 20 December 2025
The Goa police have started the process to secure a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused in the December 6 nightclub fire that killed 25 people, through Central agencies, a senior officer said on Saturday. 

He said Khosla was in Goa when the incident occurred and fled to the UK, probably the next day. 

"We have started the process to issue him a blue corner notice to bring him from the UK. Formalities required to be completed with Central agencies are being initiated," the officer added. 

Khosla is believed to be one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora where a massive fire broke out on the night of December 6. 

The land, where the nightclub was built, had been leased to Khosla, who is locked in a protracted legal battle with the original landowner, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar. -- PTI

