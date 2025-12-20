1 lakh PUC applications received in 3 days amid anti-pollution drive in Delhi

14:22





Singh said the BJP government is working on long-term and data-driven solutions to address air pollution in the national capital, asserting that transport-related emissions contribute around 20-25 per cent to Delhi's overall pollution.





Singh said that in the last three days, a large number of people have come forward to obtain PUC certificates.





Over one lakh people registered for PUC certificates during this period, including more than 40,000 on December 19 alone, he added.





The minister said officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and police are deployed at petrol pumps with cameras used to monitor vehicles.





First-time violators are issued warnings, while repeat offenders face challans, he said, adding that ambulances and other essential services are exempt from these penalties.





He stated that enforcement teams issued 1,728 challans on December 17, around 300 on December 18 and nearly 700 on December 19.





Vehicles falling under the end-of-life category, as per Supreme Court directions, are being turned back.





Addressing a press conference, Singh mentioned the opposition has been repeatedly raising questions on pollution, but the government is presenting realistic data and taking concrete action. -- PTI

