HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army jawan arrested for 'raping' woman in Jharkhand

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
14:28
image
An Army jawan has been arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman while on duty, an official said on Saturday. 

The incident occurred at Tatisilwai Railway Station on Thursday around 5:30 pm, when the woman was waiting to board a train for Ranchi, he said. 

The jawan, 42, took her to an empty coach of a train and allegedly raped the woman, the official said. 

"The Army personnel was on duty guarding a defence logistics train. He was reportedly in an inebriated state when he committed the crime," the Railway Protection Force official said. 

The accused jawan is a resident of the Sarha police station area in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh, and was posted with the 42 Medium Regiment in Punjab's Patiala, he said. 

After hearing her cries for help, people at the railway station gathered and raised an alarm, follwing which the Railway police rushed to the spot, the official said. 

The jawan tried to flee before being apprehended and suffered injuries, he said. 

An FIR has been registered based on the woman's statement. 

On Friday, he was produced before a court, which fowarded him to judicial custody. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India T20 WC Squad Announcement: All eyes on Mumbai
India T20 WC Squad Announcement: All eyes on Mumbai

LIVE! 7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
LIVE! 7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term
Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each in the Toshakhana corruption case, involving alleged fraud related to state gifts.

Goa fire: Police seek blue corner notice against Briton
Goa fire: Police seek blue corner notice against Briton

Goa Police are seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Surinder Kumar Khosla, a UK national, in connection with the December 6 nightclub fire that resulted in 25 deaths. Khosla, believed to be a co-owner of the nightclub, allegedly fled to...

B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security
B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security following unrest triggered by his death. The funeral prayer will be held at the National Parliament Building. The country is also observing a day...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO