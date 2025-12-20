HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
13:47
image
Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, the interim government announced on Saturday. 

Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city on Thursday. 

In a statement on X, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhhamad Yunus said that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the case. 

The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested ranges from 19 to 46, it said. 

According to the police, Das, a factory worker, was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. 

The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire. 

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India T20 WC Squad Announcement: All eyes on Mumbai
India T20 WC Squad Announcement: All eyes on Mumbai

LIVE! 7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
LIVE! 7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term
Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each in the Toshakhana corruption case, involving alleged fraud related to state gifts.

Goa fire: Police seek blue corner notice against Briton
Goa fire: Police seek blue corner notice against Briton

Goa Police are seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Surinder Kumar Khosla, a UK national, in connection with the December 6 nightclub fire that resulted in 25 deaths. Khosla, believed to be a co-owner of the nightclub, allegedly fled to...

B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security
B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security following unrest triggered by his death. The funeral prayer will be held at the National Parliament Building. The country is also observing a day...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO