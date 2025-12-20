HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak ex-PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 years in corruption case

Sat, 20 December 2025
12:15
Former Pak prime minister Imran Khan
A Pakistani accountability court on Saturday sentenced jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years imprisonment each in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case. 

The case is about alleged fraud in state gifts, which the former first couple received from the Saudi government in 2021. 

Special court judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the judgment in the case in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail. 

Khan and Bushra were awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code and seven years under different Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

The court also imposed a fine of PKR 16.4 million on each of them. 

The case was filed in July 2024 and was based on allegations that valuable items, including expensive watches, as well as diamond and gold jewellery sets, were sold by the former couple without being deposited in the Toshakhana - the state gift repository. -- PTI

