UP bank fraud: Cashier gets life term, five others 10 years

Sat, 20 December 2025
12:03
A local court has sentenced a cashier of an Indian Bank branch to life imprisonment and five others to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for siphoning off more than Rs 1.85 crore from over 100 accounts, the police said on Saturday. 

Additional district and sessions judge Sarvesh Pandey on Friday convicted cashier Jaiprakash Singh and slapped a fine of Rs 5.5 lakh on him, while awarding 10 years' imprisonment each to former bank manager Raghvendra Singh, Praveen Kumar, Akash Mishra, Veer Bahadur and Sukhdev Singh. 

According to SSP Saurabh Dixit, the scam came to light on March 19, 2025, when several customers of the Indian Bank branch in Jasrana complained that the amounts they had deposited were not reflected in their accounts. 

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the bank's regional head Tarun Kumar Bishnoi lodged an FIR at the Jasrana police station. 

The probe revealed that Rs 1,85,97,000 had been misappropriated from more than 100 accounts over a period of time, the SSP said. 

The police subsequently filed a chargesheet against cashier Jaiprakash Singh, a resident of Shaktinagar, Praveen Kumar and his father Kunwarpal, a home guard from Bihari village, Akash Mishra from Kothipura, Veer Bahadur from Shivnagar and Sukhdev Singh from Balajipuram in Mathura. 

The case was pursued under 'Operation Conviction', with the police categorising it as an organised crime and presenting evidence and witnesses before the court. 

The court delivered its verdict within 172 days of the filing of the case, Dixit said. -- PTI

