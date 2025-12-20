HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

YC activists clash with police, hurl eggs during Odisha CM residence gherao

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
14:09
image
Odisha Youth Congress activists scuffled with police personnel and hurled eggs at them while trying to gherao the residence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, an officer said. 

Holding posters and banners, the Youth Congress workers, led by state president Ranjit Patra, took out a march towards the chief minister's official residence on the AG Square-Raj Bhavan road to protest over the recent alleged gang rape of a minor girl at Dhauli hills near Bhubaneswar. 

A 17-year-old college student was allegedly gang raped by some men near Dhauli hills on December 10. 

When police personnel prevented the Congress workers midway, the party supporters hurled eggs at the police force. 

The police detained several Youth Congress activists and dispersed the protestors. 

They demanded the resignation of the CM for allegedly failing to protect girls and women of the state. 

Youth Congress leader Syed Yashir Nawaz alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in the peace-loving state of Odisha during the BJP regime. 

"A college student was gang raped in Gopalpur beach in June, while another similar incident happened at Dhauli, which is treated as the symbol of peace. The government and police failed to provide security to women," the Congress leader alleged. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India T20 WC Squad Announcement: All eyes on Mumbai
India T20 WC Squad Announcement: All eyes on Mumbai

LIVE! 7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
LIVE! 7 arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term
Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each in the Toshakhana corruption case, involving alleged fraud related to state gifts.

Goa fire: Police seek blue corner notice against Briton
Goa fire: Police seek blue corner notice against Briton

Goa Police are seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Surinder Kumar Khosla, a UK national, in connection with the December 6 nightclub fire that resulted in 25 deaths. Khosla, believed to be a co-owner of the nightclub, allegedly fled to...

B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security
B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security following unrest triggered by his death. The funeral prayer will be held at the National Parliament Building. The country is also observing a day...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO