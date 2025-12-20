Elephants killed on tracks: Train services hit in Assam

13:07

The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express dashed into a herd of elephants in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section in Assam./ANI on X





Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said nine trains have been cancelled, 13 regulated, and two short-terminated following the accident.





Five coaches and the train's engine were also derailed in the accident, though no passenger was injured, he said.





In view of the derailment of train no. 20507 DN Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under Lumding division, train running through the down line in the Lumding-Guwahati section has been affected, Sharma said.





He added that the NFR general manager and senior railway officials are at the site, and restoration work is going on.





RangiyaNew Tinsukia Express, GuwahatiJorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express, Guwahati-Badarpur Vistadome Express, and New TinsukiaRangiya Express are among the cancelled trains.





"The Train No. 15769 (Alipurduar-Mariani) will be short-terminated at Digaru and will remain cancelled between Digaru-Mariani, and 15770 (Mariani -Alipurduar) will be short originated from Digaru and will remain cancelled between Mariani-Digaru for the day," the NFR said. -- PTI

Train movement has been affected in Assam on Saturday, after seven elephants were killed and one was injured when a herd of pachyderms was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Hojai district early on Saturday, an official said.