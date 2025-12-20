HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Elephants killed on tracks: Train services hit in Assam

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
13:07
The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express dashed into a herd of elephants in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section in Assam./ANI on X
The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express dashed into a herd of elephants in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section in Assam./ANI on X
Train movement has been affected in Assam on Saturday, after seven elephants were killed and one was injured when a herd of pachyderms was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Hojai district early on Saturday, an official said. 

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said nine trains have been cancelled, 13 regulated, and two short-terminated following the accident. 

Five coaches and the train's engine were also derailed in the accident, though no passenger was injured, he said. 

In view of the derailment of train no. 20507 DN Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under Lumding division, train running through the down line in the Lumding-Guwahati section has been affected, Sharma said. 

He added that the NFR general manager and senior railway officials are at the site, and restoration work is going on. 

RangiyaNew Tinsukia Express, GuwahatiJorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express, Guwahati-Badarpur Vistadome Express, and New TinsukiaRangiya Express are among the cancelled trains. 

"The Train No. 15769 (Alipurduar-Mariani) will be short-terminated at Digaru and will remain cancelled between Digaru-Mariani, and 15770 (Mariani -Alipurduar) will be short originated from Digaru and will remain cancelled between Mariani-Digaru for the day," the NFR said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India T20 WC Squad Announcement: Will Gill make the cut?
India T20 WC Squad Announcement: Will Gill make the cut?

LIVE! Goa fire: Cops to seek blue corner notice against Briton
LIVE! Goa fire: Cops to seek blue corner notice against Briton

B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security
B'desh to hold funeral of slain leader amid tight security

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security following unrest triggered by his death. The funeral prayer will be held at the National Parliament Building. The country is also observing a day...

Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail
Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail

At least seven elephants were killed, and one was injured after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday, officials said.

36 ex-judges decry move to impeach Justice Swaminathan
36 ex-judges decry move to impeach Justice Swaminathan

Thirty-six former judges have called on people, including parliamentarians, to denounce opposition leaders' move to impeach Madras High Court judge Justice G R Swaminathan, saying such an attempt would undermine democracy and judicial...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO