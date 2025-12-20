ED quizzes Anil Ambani's son for 2nd day in PMLA case

14:33

File image of Jai Anmol (left) with parents Anil and Tina Ambani/Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com





The statements of 34-year-old Anmol Ambani were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for the first time on Friday, and the session is continuing on Saturday, they said.





The Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group did not respond to the development.





The ED probe is related to Yes Bank, which, according to the officials, had an exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore in the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group as of March 31, 2017, which doubled to Rs 13,000 crore within a year.





The companies involved included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL). -- PTI

