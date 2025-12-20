HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Snow, rain likely as Kashmir braces for 'Chillai-Kalan'

Sat, 20 December 2025
12:57
Kashmir is likely to face a spell of wet weather, including moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches, even as the night temperature improved slightly a day ahead of the onset of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harsh winter period, officials said on Saturday. 

The local meteorological department has forecast a spell of wet weather on December 20-21, coinciding with the onset of 'Chillai-Kalan', which begins on December 21 every year and ends on January 31. 

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while light to moderate precipitation may affect the plains, the weather office said. 

Chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent during this period, with temperatures dropping sharply across the Valley. 

The Valley has not witnessed any major wet spell so far this winter. 

The dry weather has led to an increase in ailments such as cough and the common cold. 

The night temperature improved across the Valley, with Pulwama emerging as the coldest place with a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT office. 

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, about 2 degrees up from the previous night's minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, the officials said. 

A thick layer of fog engulfed Srinagar and most other parts of the Valley on Saturday morning, especially near the water bodies. -- PTI

