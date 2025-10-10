HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pinarayi Vijayan meets Modi, discusses...

Fri, 10 October 2025
Share:
15:39
image
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. CM Pinarayi Vijayan requested PM Modi to release the NDRF grant for Wayanad landslide reconstruction and also urged immediate approval for establishing AIIMS at Kinaloor, Kozhikode.

"Called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and requested the urgent release of the full Rs 2,221.03 crore NDRF grant for #Wayanad landslide reconstruction. Also urged immediate approval for establishing AIIMS at Kinaloor, Kozhikode, and sought relief from the punitive cuts imposed on Kerala's borrowing limits. Submitted a detailed memorandum outlining these concerns," he said in a post on X.

TOP STORIES

Not Trump, Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist
Not Trump, Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist

United States President Donald Trump was hoping to get the Peace award for "stopping" the eight wars including the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs.

LIVE! Lone survivors in horrific bus accident had changed seats
LIVE! Lone survivors in horrific bus accident had changed seats

Nobody has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel
Nobody has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of "stopping" the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs, and suggested he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for settling multiple conflicts.

Jaishankar meets Muttaqi, Kabul mission made embassy
Jaishankar meets Muttaqi, Kabul mission made embassy

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledging the Taliban's consideration of India's security concerns. The announcement was made during talks with Afghan...

2nd Test UPDATES: Sudharsan out for 87; India 2 down
2nd Test UPDATES: Sudharsan out for 87; India 2 down

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO