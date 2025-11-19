HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RG Kar case: Can't pass 'blanket orders' protecting docs involved in protests, says SC

Wed, 19 November 2025
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it cannot pass "blanket orders" protecting doctors involved in protests in the aftermath of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. 

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma said any order passed would amount to interference with the authority of the police. Observing that the matter cannot be heard "piecemeal", the apex court said it was inclined to transfer the matter to the Calcutta High Court. 

"We are grappling with so many things and there is no end to this. It is easier for the Calcutta High Court to monitor protests. Is it possible for us to monitor the protests in Kolkata sitting in Delhi? "How can we pass blanket orders protecting doctors. The police has a right to call you," the bench observed orally. The top court directed senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the Association of junior and senior doctors, to submit a table of matters pending before the Calcutta High Court. During the hearing, Nundy submitted that protesting doctors were being harassed by the police and were called for interrogation repeatedly.

She sought directions from the apex court that protection be given to the doctors. The matter will now be heard after winter vacations. The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. Kolkata police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day. -- PTI

