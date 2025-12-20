HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Guj traffic cop suspended for slapping woman during dispute over rules

Sat, 20 December 2025
18:16
A policeman has been suspended for allegedly slapping a woman in Ahmedabad after getting into an argument with her over violation of traffic rules, officials said on Saturday.

Head constable Jayantibhai Zala has been suspended after he hit a woman for allegedly dropping his ID card, Bhavana Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West), told reporters.

The incident took place on Friday when the woman, Bansri Thakkar, was allegedly riding a two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road without a helmet in the Paldi area. 

Zala stopped her for the alleged violation, officials said.

The situation escalated after she allegedly demanded to see the constable's identity card and behaved rudely. 

After the constable showed his ID card, she allegedly dropped it on the ground. 

The constable then lost his temper and slapped her, Patel said.

A video showing the traffic cop hitting the woman has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Thakkar alleged that the constable first grabbed her hand during the argument. 

"When I questioned him about touching me, he slapped me hard on the face, causing minor bleeding," she said.

Even if he is a police officer, he has no right to assault me, she said. -- PTI

