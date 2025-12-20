Search intensified along IB over possible infiltration in J-K

15:39

File image





Search operations by police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Army personnel are underway at various locations near the International Border in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Rajouri districts, besides the Chatroo forest belt in Kishtwar, they said.





According to intelligence inputs, movement of suspected terrorists has been reported at launch pads along the border opposite Hiranagar, Ghagwal, Ramgarh and Akhnoor areas in the Kathua-Samba-Jammu sector over the past two days, officials said.





To counter a possible infiltration attempt, search and cordon operations are on in Bobiya border outpost, Tappan, Mareed, Paharpur, Pansar, Maniyari, Tarnah Nallah, Bein Nallah, Kishanpur Kandi, Chak Chabbey, Dolka Samyal, and Rukh-e-Sarkar areas in Kathua district. -- PTI

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations across the Jammu region following intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the border amid dense fog, officials said on Saturday.