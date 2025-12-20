HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J'khand offers job, flat to Bihar doc after 'naqab' row

Sat, 20 December 2025
16:57
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down the hijab of an AYUSH doctor./Screen grab/X
Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday said he has offered a job with Rs 3 lakh monthly salary, a government flat and desired posting to a woman doctor from Bihar following the naqab controversy during distribution of appointment letters. 

Ansari alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to demean naqab and the Muslim community by removing the veil of a woman. 

"I have invited the woman doctor to Jharkhand and offered her a job with Rs 3 lakh monthly salary, a flat, desired posting and full security," he told reporters in Jamtara. 

"The way a doctor and a woman was humiliated and treated with indecency by pulling her naqab is not merely an attack on one individual but a direct assault on human dignity, honour and the Constitution itself," he said. 

The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. 

When the woman came up for her letter, Kumar saw her naqab, said "what is this?", and then removed the veil. 

Meanwhile, a social worker filed a police complaint against Kumar over the incident, an officer said on Saturday. -- PTI

