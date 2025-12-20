HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sanjay Raut meets MNS chief amid BMC polls tie-up talks

Sat, 20 December 2025
18:56
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray as the two parties are discussing seat-sharing for the January 15 civic elections in Mumbai. 

This was Raut's second visit to `Shivtirth', Raj Thackeray's residence in Dadar, in the last three days. 

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are slated to take place on January 15. 

On Friday, MNS leader Nitin Sardesai had said that the alliance talks between the two parties, led by cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, were in final stages, but it was difficult to say when the alliance would be officially announced. 

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab had met Raj Thackeray on Friday. -- PTI

