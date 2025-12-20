HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Telugu actress Aamani joins BJP in Telangana

Sat, 20 December 2025
16:15
Telugu actress Aamani/ Image courtesy Instagram
Popular Telugu actress Aamani on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Hyderabad in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao. 

Along with Aamani, well-known make-up artist Sobha Latha also joined the party, BJP sources said. 

Aamani, a popular leading actress of the 1990s, was paired opposite top actors, including Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, and Jagapati Babu. 

Some of her notable films include Subha Sankalpam, Subha Lagnam, Mr Pellam, Gharana Bullodu and Hello Brother

Besides feature films, she is active in television serials. -- PTI

