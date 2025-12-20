HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Traffic curbs, diversions in place for A R Rahman concert in Delhi

Sat, 20 December 2025
17:26
The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory announcing restrictions and possible diversions near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here in view of A R Rahman's musical event "Harmony of Hearts" slated for Saturday evening. 

According to the advisory, the concert will take place at the Main Arena (Gym) of the stadium from 6 pm to 10 pm, during which traffic movement in surrounding areas will remain regulated and may be diverted as per public convenience and security reasons. 

The traffic police said restrictions and diversions may be imposed on IP Marg and Vikas Marg if required. 

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Rajghat towards IP Marg during the event hours. 

Commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads between 12 noon and 11 pm on December 20 due to anticipated congestion. 

These include IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to IP Depot. 

Regarding parking arrangements, the police said limited parking would be available only for vehicles with valid parking labels near the stadium. 

Display of the parking label -- with vehicle number clearly mentioned -- is mandatory on windscreen of vehicles, and those without valid parking labels will not be allowed near the stadium. -- PTI

