Follow Rediff on:      
Bhopal gets metro service; Khattar, CM Yadav flag off train

Sat, 20 December 2025
18:52
Bhopal's metro service flagged off by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav./Courtesy X
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday inaugurated Bhopal's metro rail service by flagging off a train from Subhash Nagar station on the network's 'priority corridor'. 

The 'priority corridor, part of Bhopal's metro rail's Orange Line, is 7 km long and comprises eight elevated stations, namely AIIMS, Alkapuri, DRM Office, Rani Kamlapati Station, MP Nagar, Board Office Square, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Subhash Nagar, officials said. 

"This is a state-of-the-art rail service, which will make Bhopal urban area accessible, fast, and environmentally friendly. The project consists of two corridors and a depot. The Orange Line is 16.74 kilometres long, while Blue Line is 14.16 kilometres. These lines will connect the city's major commercial and residential areas, reducing traffic congestion, and improving the quality of life for citizens," an official said. 

While the estimated cost of the 30.8 km long Bhopal metro rail project is Rs 10,033 crore, a sum of Rs 2,225 crore was spent on the 'priority corridor', which is expected to be used by 3000 passengers daily, he added. 

With its launch, Bhopal is taking a significant step towards becoming a modern, green, and accessible capital, the official said. -- PTI

