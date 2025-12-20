AgustaWestland: Court orders to free Christian Michel in ED case

17:48

Christian Michel James/ANI Photo





However, he will remain in jail as he is also an accused in a separate corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.





Special CBI judge Sanjay Jindal, who was hearing the plea filed by Michel seeking release from custody in the case filed by ED, noted that he has been accused of the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act that is punishable up to seven years of imprisonment and that he has already been in custody for the last seven years.





"In view of the mandatory provisions of the second proviso to Section 436A CrPC, the said accused is entitled to be released accordingly and he cannot be detained in this case beyond December 21, 2025," the court said.





The second proviso says that no such person shall, in any case, be detained during the period of investigation, inquiry or trial for more than the maximum period of imprisonment provided for the said offence under that law. -- PTI

A Delhi court on Saturday ordered the release of Christian James Michel from custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.