HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AgustaWestland: Court orders to free Christian Michel in ED case

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
17:48
Christian Michel James/ANI Photo
Christian Michel James/ANI Photo
A Delhi court on Saturday ordered the release of Christian James Michel from custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. 

However, he will remain in jail as he is also an accused in a separate corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter. 

Special CBI judge Sanjay Jindal, who was hearing the plea filed by Michel seeking release from custody in the case filed by ED, noted that he has been accused of the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act that is punishable up to seven years of imprisonment and that he has already been in custody for the last seven years. 

"In view of the mandatory provisions of the second proviso to Section 436A CrPC, the said accused is entitled to be released accordingly and he cannot be detained in this case beyond December 21, 2025," the court said. 

The second proviso says that no such person shall, in any case, be detained during the period of investigation, inquiry or trial for more than the maximum period of imprisonment provided for the said offence under that law. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J'khand offers job, flat to Bihar doc after 'naqab' row
LIVE! J'khand offers job, flat to Bihar doc after 'naqab' row

Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup
Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Axar Patel was named vice-captain of the squad, which also saw the return of in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson.

Anti-India slogans raised at funeral of slain B'deshi leader
Anti-India slogans raised at funeral of slain B'deshi leader

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security following unrest triggered by his death. The funeral prayer will be held at the National Parliament Building. The country is also observing a day...

UP cracks down on illegal cough syrup trade, 75 arrested
UP cracks down on illegal cough syrup trade, 75 arrested

Uttar Pradesh authorities have registered 74 cases and arrested 75 people in connection with the illegal storage and sale of codeine-based cough syrup. A minister alleges links to the Samajwadi Party and an SIT is investigating.

He considers...: Bihar guv defends Nitish in 'naqab' row
He considers...: Bihar guv defends Nitish in 'naqab' row

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan expressed disappointment over the controversy surrounding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing a doctor's naqab. The incident sparked a political row, but the governor defended Kumar's intentions. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO