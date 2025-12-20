HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC to hold special vacation sitting on Dec 22 to hear urgent matters

Sat, 20 December 2025
18:32
The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has constituted a special vacation bench to hear urgent matters during the ongoing court vacation.

The bench will comprise CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. 

It will sit on Monday, December 22, 2025, to take up urgent matters for hearing.

The Supreme Court is on winter break from December 19 to January 5, 2026.

"This special sitting has been arranged to ensure timely consideration of pressing cases that require immediate judicial intervention during the vacation period," a statement issued by the Supreme Court stated.

On Friday, the last working day of the apex court, several lawyers orally mentioned certain matters seeking urgent listing. 

The CJI then said that he will arrange for a special sitting on Monday. -- ANI

