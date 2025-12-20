HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi inaugurates new terminal of Guwahati airport

Sat, 20 December 2025
16:36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a new terminal of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati. 

The Integrated Terminal 2 Building is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per year. 

The PM also undertook a tour of the new terminal built at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. 

The airport is named after Assam's first chief minister, whose 80-foot statue was also unveiled by Modi outside the airport. 

Officials said the total cost of the project is Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore earmarked specifically for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. 

The airport is aimed to be a key aviation hub for Northeast India and a gateway to Southeast Asia, they said. 

The new terminal has an area of 1,40,000 square metres, and its design draws inspiration from Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, they added. -- PTI

