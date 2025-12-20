HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tribal man killed in tiger attack in Kerala's Wayanad

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
17:37
image
A 60-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack near here on Saturday, police said. 

The deceased was identified as Maran, a resident of a tribal settlement under the Vandikkadavu forest station limits. 

According to the police, Maran and his sister had gone into the forest to collect firewood when the tiger attacked him near the Kannarampuzha river, close to the Kerala-Karnataka border, and dragged him deeper into the forest. 

Residents alerted forest officials following the incident, after which a search operation was launched. Maran was traced at around 2.30 pm, police said. 

However, he succumbed to his injuries while being shifted out of the forest. 

The police said residents staged a protest at the forest office, citing the recent killing of cattle in wild animal attacks in the area. 

The Pulpally police will register a case after recording statements from Maran's relatives. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J'khand offers job, flat to Bihar doc after 'naqab' row
LIVE! J'khand offers job, flat to Bihar doc after 'naqab' row

Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup
Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Axar Patel was named vice-captain of the squad, which also saw the return of in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson.

Anti-India slogans raised at funeral of slain B'deshi leader
Anti-India slogans raised at funeral of slain B'deshi leader

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi amid tight security following unrest triggered by his death. The funeral prayer will be held at the National Parliament Building. The country is also observing a day...

UP cracks down on illegal cough syrup trade, 75 arrested
UP cracks down on illegal cough syrup trade, 75 arrested

Uttar Pradesh authorities have registered 74 cases and arrested 75 people in connection with the illegal storage and sale of codeine-based cough syrup. A minister alleges links to the Samajwadi Party and an SIT is investigating.

He considers...: Bihar guv defends Nitish in 'naqab' row
He considers...: Bihar guv defends Nitish in 'naqab' row

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan expressed disappointment over the controversy surrounding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing a doctor's naqab. The incident sparked a political row, but the governor defended Kumar's intentions. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO