Tribal man killed in tiger attack in Kerala's Wayanad

The deceased was identified as Maran, a resident of a tribal settlement under the Vandikkadavu forest station limits.





According to the police, Maran and his sister had gone into the forest to collect firewood when the tiger attacked him near the Kannarampuzha river, close to the Kerala-Karnataka border, and dragged him deeper into the forest.





Residents alerted forest officials following the incident, after which a search operation was launched. Maran was traced at around 2.30 pm, police said.





However, he succumbed to his injuries while being shifted out of the forest.





The police said residents staged a protest at the forest office, citing the recent killing of cattle in wild animal attacks in the area.





The Pulpally police will register a case after recording statements from Maran's relatives. -- PTI

