HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Search intensified along IB over possible infiltration in J-K

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
16:12
File image
File image
Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations across the Jammu region following intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the border amid dense fog, officials said on Saturday. 

Search operations by police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Army personnel are underway at various locations near the International Border in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Rajouri districts, besides the Chatroo forest belt in Kishtwar, they said. 

According to intelligence inputs, movement of suspected terrorists has been reported at launch pads along the border opposite Hiranagar, Ghagwal, Ramgarh and Akhnoor areas in the Kathua-Samba-Jammu sector over the past two days, officials said. 

To counter a possible infiltration attempt, search and cordon operations are on in Bobiya border outpost, Tappan, Mareed, Paharpur, Pansar, Maniyari, Tarnah Nallah, Bein Nallah, Kishanpur Kandi, Chak Chabbey, Dolka Samyal, and Rukh-e-Sarkar areas in Kathua district. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Search intensified along IB over possible infiltration in J-K
LIVE! Search intensified along IB over possible infiltration in J-K

Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup
Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Axar Patel was named vice-captain of the squad, which also saw the return of in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson.

Seven arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh
Seven arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Seven people have been arrested in Bangladesh in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed over alleged blasphemy.

Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail
Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail

At least seven elephants were killed, and one was injured after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday, officials said.

Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term
Imran Khan, Wife Get 17 Year Jail Term

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each in the Toshakhana corruption case, involving alleged fraud related to state gifts.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO