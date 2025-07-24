HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Idols up to 6ft height must be immersed in...: HC's big rule for Ganesh Chaturthi

Thu, 24 July 2025
The Bombay high court on Thursday ordered immersion of all idols of up to six feet height in artificial tanks starting from the 10-day Ganesh festival being celebrated from August 27 this year. 
  
The order will be effective till March next year for the festivals that require immersion of idols of deities, including those made of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

"The court has to make an endeavour that the impact of immersion of idols is bare minimum on the environment. Therefore, idols up to 6 feet should compulsorily be immersed in artificial water tanks," a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said. 

The high court further asked the state government to ensure implementation of its policy regarding immersion of idols in "letter and spirit".

All the local bodies must ensure that the idols, up to six feet in height, are immersed in artificial water bodies, the bench said.

The high court also asked the government to form an expert committee for suggesting measures to recycle the PoP material used in making idols. The committee should also examine the scientific measures so that the idols can be dissolved in an eco-friendly manner.

The bench gave the ruling while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking implementation of the revised guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in regards to PoP idols. -- PTI

