HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Have not received complaint yet': Police on assault by off-duty AI Express pilot

Sat, 20 December 2025
Share:
11:38
image
The Delhi police on Saturday said they have not received any formal complaint so far in connection with the alleged assault of a passenger by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the city airport. 

The alleged assault is linked to a dispute over some staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint in Delhi airport. 

"With reference to a social media post on platform X by Ankit Dewan alleging physical assault by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of the airport, it is clarified that no such matter has been reported to the police station either by the complainant or by the airline," a police statement said. 

The police said they became aware of the alleged incident only after a post surfaced on social media. 

Appropriate legal action will be taken after a written complaint is submitted, the statement added. 

On Friday, a passenger, Ankit Dewan, had alleged in a post on X that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1, an incident he claimed left him bleeding and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter who witnessed the altercation. 

According to Dewan, the dispute broke out after he objected to some staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint. 

He claimed the pilot abused him verbally before assaulting him physically. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B'desh to hold state funeral for slain youth leader
LIVE! B'desh to hold state funeral for slain youth leader

Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail
Rajdhani Express runs over 7 elephants, 5 coaches derail

At least seven elephants were killed, and one was injured after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday, officials said.

US launches Operation Hawkeye in Syria
US launches Operation Hawkeye in Syria

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that in response to Islamic State's killing of two Americans in Syria, the US retaliated by striking the nation.

Epstein files heavy on Clinton, Trump barely appears
Epstein files heavy on Clinton, Trump barely appears

The United States Department of Justice released a batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking investigation, including photos and records showing Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Michael Jackson in social...

'Congress Eyeing 2036 Polls'
'Congress Eyeing 2036 Polls'

'It is clear they have accepted that the next two elections belong to the BJP.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO