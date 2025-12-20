'Have not received complaint yet': Police on assault by off-duty AI Express pilot

11:38





The alleged assault is linked to a dispute over some staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint in Delhi airport.





"With reference to a social media post on platform X by Ankit Dewan alleging physical assault by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of the airport, it is clarified that no such matter has been reported to the police station either by the complainant or by the airline," a police statement said.





The police said they became aware of the alleged incident only after a post surfaced on social media.





Appropriate legal action will be taken after a written complaint is submitted, the statement added.





On Friday, a passenger, Ankit Dewan, had alleged in a post on X that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1, an incident he claimed left him bleeding and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter who witnessed the altercation.





According to Dewan, the dispute broke out after he objected to some staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint.





He claimed the pilot abused him verbally before assaulting him physically. -- PTI

