Woman pilgrim dies, 3 others injured in landslide; Amarnath Yatra toll rises to 15

Thu, 17 July 2025
File image
A woman pilgrim died while three others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a landslide incident along the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

Four pilgrims were washed downhill by a landslide at Railpathri along the Baltal axis to the holy cave on Wednesday evening, the officials said. 

The injured were rushed to the Baltal base camp hospital where one woman pilgrim was declared dead on arrival, they said, adding the deceased was identified as Sona Bai (55), a resident of Rajasthan. 

With this, the death toll in this year's Amarnath Yatra has risen to 15.  -- PTI

