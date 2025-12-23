HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala suspends jail DIG after anti-corruption agency books him in bribery case

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
18:57
image
The Kerala government on Tuesday suspended DIG prisons, M K Vinod Kumar, after the VACB registered a case against him for allegedly accepting bribes from prisoners to grant parole and other facilities.

According to the government order, the VACB conducted a preliminary probe into allegations that Kumar misused his official position to accept bribes, following which a case was registered against him.

The order said the Vigilance director informed the government that Kumar was holding a key post in the prison and correctional services department and that his continuation in service could adversely affect the investigation.

Based on this recommendation, the government ordered his suspension pending completion of the probe.

Considering the recommendation, deputy inspector general of prisons M K Vinod Kumar is hereby suspended from service, the order said.

According to the FIR registered by the VACB Special Investigation Unit-I, Kumar allegedly received Rs 1.80 lakh between March 1, 2024 and November 15, 2025, from prisoners and their relatives for arranging parole and other facilities inside jails.

The FIR further alleged that Kumar was in contact with associates of criminals and prisoners and accepted bribes through Google Pay transactions to bank accounts of his relatives, including his wife.                 

Based on these payments, paroles were allegedly granted to prisoners lodged in the central prisons at Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur and Kannur, the High Security Prison at Viyyur, and other jails, the FIR said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indigo cancels 50 flights at various airports today
LIVE! Indigo cancels 50 flights at various airports today

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Fresh violence erupted in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, triggering serious law-and-order concerns after a mob torched Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang's residence in West Karbi Anglong.

Is MVA staring at another setback in civic body elections?
Is MVA staring at another setback in civic body elections?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faces a crucial test in the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra after being defeated by the BJP-led Mahayuti in recent local polls. Political observers are calling the upcoming contest for...

Doctor brutally beats patient on hospital bed, suspended
Doctor brutally beats patient on hospital bed, suspended

The video, which was shot by a person who was present in the ward, showed the doctor punching the patient, Arjun Singh, who was lying on the bed, in the face. The patient is seen resisting by kicking, while two other persons try to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO