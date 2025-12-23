Kerala suspends jail DIG after anti-corruption agency books him in bribery case

18:57





According to the government order, the VACB conducted a preliminary probe into allegations that Kumar misused his official position to accept bribes, following which a case was registered against him.





The order said the Vigilance director informed the government that Kumar was holding a key post in the prison and correctional services department and that his continuation in service could adversely affect the investigation.





Based on this recommendation, the government ordered his suspension pending completion of the probe.





Considering the recommendation, deputy inspector general of prisons M K Vinod Kumar is hereby suspended from service, the order said.





According to the FIR registered by the VACB Special Investigation Unit-I, Kumar allegedly received Rs 1.80 lakh between March 1, 2024 and November 15, 2025, from prisoners and their relatives for arranging parole and other facilities inside jails.





The FIR further alleged that Kumar was in contact with associates of criminals and prisoners and accepted bribes through Google Pay transactions to bank accounts of his relatives, including his wife.





Based on these payments, paroles were allegedly granted to prisoners lodged in the central prisons at Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur and Kannur, the High Security Prison at Viyyur, and other jails, the FIR said. -- PTI

