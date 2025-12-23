Surveillance stepped up along Mata Vaishno Devi route ahead of New Year

19:56





A multi-tier security grid has also been put in place in and around the shrine, comprising personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and shrine board security, supported by Quick Response Teams (QRTs), they said.





A high-level meeting chaired by chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sachin Kumar Vaishya, and attended by senior officials of the board, district administration, representatives of security agencies and other stakeholders, reviewed the arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for the devotees, officials said.





During the meeting, the CEO directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen the Yatra management and security measures, particularly along the route and at the shrine, they said.





According to officials, emphasis was laid on strict regulation of the yatra through RFID-based access control, ensuring that only pilgrims possessing valid RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) cards are permitted to proceed.





Vaishya also directed the deployment of additional handheld RFID scanners and adequate manpower at key checkpoints to avoid any lapses, they added.





The meeting was informed that a joint round-the-clock monitoring is being undertaken, with special focus on high-footfall and congested locations, to ensure real-time surveillance, prompt response and enhanced situational awareness. -- PTI

