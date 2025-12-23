22 Maoists carrying total bounty of over Rs 2 cr surrender in Odisha

20:43





The surrendered Maoists handed over nine firearms and 150 cartridges, 20 kg of explosives, 13 IEDs, gelatin sticks, and other articles in the presence of Odisha DGP Y B Khurania and other senior officers in Bhubaneswar.





All the 22 surrendered Maoists hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh but used to operate in Odisha, the officer said, adding that among them were 10 women, including a divisional committee member (DCM) and six area committee members.





Of them, 19 cadres belonged to the Dandakaranya special zonal committee, while two were from the Andhra-Odisha border special zonal committee and one from the Gadchiroli area committee.





All of them were booked for Maoist activities in both Odisha and Chhattisgarh.





The surrendered Maoists also include DCM Linge, also known as Myre Madkam (45) of Sukma district, and ACMs Baman Madkam (27) and Sukka Muchaki and Rita Podiam. -- PTI

