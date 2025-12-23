HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Internet suspended in 2 violence-hit Assam districts

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
22:01
image
The Assam government on Tuesday temporarily suspended internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, following fresh violence during clashes between two groups over the issues of eviction, officials said. 

At least eight people were injured, as the two groups of protesters clashed, and the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse them. 

In an official order, the home and political department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended. 

It will remain in force until further orders. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC rejects plea of Hizbul chief's sons in terror funding case
LIVE! HC rejects plea of Hizbul chief's sons in terror funding case

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist
Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist and convicted agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Fresh violence erupted in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, triggering serious law-and-order concerns after a mob torched Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang's residence in West Karbi Anglong.

Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case
Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case

A court in Surajpur rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri and directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO