HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC rejects plea of Hizbul chief's sons in terror funding case

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
20:58
Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin/File image
Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin/File image
The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas of two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and others challenging framing of charges against them in different terror funding cases. 

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain rejected the appeals on the ground that they were not maintainable. 

All the present appeals, on grounds of maintainability, are dismissed, the bench said in its order. 

The high court held that an order framing charges against the accused is interlocutory in nature and cannot be challenged in appeal under Section 21 of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act. 

The court passed the order while rejecting the appeals filed by sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and others challenging the framing of charges against them in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. 

Besides, the court also rejected similar petitions filed by various other accused facing prosecution in separate NIA cases -- Masarat Alam Bhat, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Javed Ali, Alemla Jamir, Masasasong Ao, Abdur Rehman, MD Waqar Lone, Rajkumar, Rouf Ahmad Bhat, Mateen Ahmed Bhat, Hasir Nisar Langoo, Manan Dar, Hanan Gulzar Dar, Zamin Adil Bhat and Arsalan Feroze Ahenger. 

The court passed a common decision on all the appeals, filed under Section 21 of the National Investigation Agency Act, challenging orders of special courts framing charges are framed against the various accused in different cases. 

The NIA raised a preliminary objection that an appeal against an order framing charge is not maintainable under Section 21 of the NIA Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP man seeks Rs 1 cr dowry after filming fiancee; 4 booked
LIVE! UP man seeks Rs 1 cr dowry after filming fiancee; 4 booked

'Inevitable': Vadra says Priyanka's rise will come in time
'Inevitable': Vadra says Priyanka's rise will come in time

Businessman Robert Vadra says his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a bright future in politics and a time will come when people would like to see her at the top position.

B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security
B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence, citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security.

UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's lynching
UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's lynching

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence in Bangladesh, including the lynching of a Hindu man. The UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has also expressed concern over the killing of a protest leader.

When will you return? HC asks Mallya on fugitive tag pleas
When will you return? HC asks Mallya on fugitive tag pleas

The HC posed the question to the 70-year-old liquor baron, wanted in India to face trial on fraud and money laundering charges, on his return home while hearing his twin pleas.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO