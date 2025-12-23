HC rejects plea of Hizbul chief's sons in terror funding case

20:58

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin/File image





A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain rejected the appeals on the ground that they were not maintainable.





All the present appeals, on grounds of maintainability, are dismissed, the bench said in its order.





The high court held that an order framing charges against the accused is interlocutory in nature and cannot be challenged in appeal under Section 21 of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act.





The court passed the order while rejecting the appeals filed by sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and others challenging the framing of charges against them in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.





Besides, the court also rejected similar petitions filed by various other accused facing prosecution in separate NIA cases -- Masarat Alam Bhat, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Javed Ali, Alemla Jamir, Masasasong Ao, Abdur Rehman, MD Waqar Lone, Rajkumar, Rouf Ahmad Bhat, Mateen Ahmed Bhat, Hasir Nisar Langoo, Manan Dar, Hanan Gulzar Dar, Zamin Adil Bhat and Arsalan Feroze Ahenger.





The court passed a common decision on all the appeals, filed under Section 21 of the National Investigation Agency Act, challenging orders of special courts framing charges are framed against the various accused in different cases.





The NIA raised a preliminary objection that an appeal against an order framing charge is not maintainable under Section 21 of the NIA Act. -- PTI

