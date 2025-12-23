HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP man seeks Rs 1 cr dowry after filming fiancee; 4 booked

Tue, 23 December 2025
20:07
The Uttar Pradesh police booked four members of a family in Kaushambi, after a man allegedly made a private video of his fiancee and threatened to make it public, demanding Rs 1 crore, police said on Tuesday. 

According to the police, the woman's father, Pankaj Kesarwani, a resident of Manjhanpur town in Kaushambi, registered a complaint on December 19, alleging that he had arranged the engagement of his 22-year-old daughter with Utkarsh Agarwal, a resident of the George Town area in Prayagraj, on June 9, this year. 

According to the complaint, the marriage was settled for Rs 25 lakh, and at the engagement ceremony, Kesarwani gave Rs 5 lakh in cash, a gold ring, and Rs 70,000 as a gift. 

He said that the wedding date was fixed for February 8 of the following year, and after the engagement, Utkarsh Agarwal started communicating with his daughter through audio and video calls on her mobile phone. 

Kesarwani alleged that the fiance of her daughter was gradually luring her and made some private video clips of her, and then threatened to make these video clips public, demanding Rs 1 crore as dowry. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Inevitable': Vadra says Priyanka's rise will come in time
'Inevitable': Vadra says Priyanka's rise will come in time

Businessman Robert Vadra says his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a bright future in politics and a time will come when people would like to see her at the top position.

B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security
B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence, citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security.

UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's lynching
UN voices concern over B'desh violence, Hindu man's lynching

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence in Bangladesh, including the lynching of a Hindu man. The UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has also expressed concern over the killing of a protest leader.

When will you return? HC asks Mallya on fugitive tag pleas
When will you return? HC asks Mallya on fugitive tag pleas

The HC posed the question to the 70-year-old liquor baron, wanted in India to face trial on fraud and money laundering charges, on his return home while hearing his twin pleas.

