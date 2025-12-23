UP man seeks Rs 1 cr dowry after filming fiancee; 4 booked

20:07





According to the police, the woman's father, Pankaj Kesarwani, a resident of Manjhanpur town in Kaushambi, registered a complaint on December 19, alleging that he had arranged the engagement of his 22-year-old daughter with Utkarsh Agarwal, a resident of the George Town area in Prayagraj, on June 9, this year.





According to the complaint, the marriage was settled for Rs 25 lakh, and at the engagement ceremony, Kesarwani gave Rs 5 lakh in cash, a gold ring, and Rs 70,000 as a gift.





He said that the wedding date was fixed for February 8 of the following year, and after the engagement, Utkarsh Agarwal started communicating with his daughter through audio and video calls on her mobile phone.





Kesarwani alleged that the fiance of her daughter was gradually luring her and made some private video clips of her, and then threatened to make these video clips public, demanding Rs 1 crore as dowry. -- PTI

