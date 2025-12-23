HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Tiger found dead on highway in Andhra Pradesh

Tue, 23 December 2025
A tiger was found dead on the national highway here in Palnadu district on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle, a forest department official said. 

"Between 7 am and 7.30 am today, (on) NH-565 from Markapur to Macherla towards Hyderabad, a road accident occurred. In that accident, one vehicle hit a tiger, and it died. It is a very unfortunate incident," the official told reporters at the accident site. 

He said a postmortem will be done, while the department will initiate an investigation on the vehicle involved in the big cat's death. 

According to the official, the tiger's death will be dealt with in accordance with the standards operating procedures of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). 

Further, he noted that a committee has been formed with wildlife experts, veterinarians and project tiger authority to look into the incident. -- PTI

