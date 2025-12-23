HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Tharoor lauds Nalanda campus, calls it MEA's 'unsung achievement'

Tue, 23 December 2025
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised the Nalanda University campus, describing it as a significant but underappreciated achievement of India's foreign policy establishment. 

In a post on X, Tharoor said he was "hugely impressed' by the campus during his visit to the Nalanda Literature Festival. 

He congratulated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the ministry of external affairs for what he called a "wonderful achievement'. 

Tharoor said the Nalanda University campus deserved far greater recognition, terming it one of the many unsung contributions of the MEA to the country. 

