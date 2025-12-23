Tharoor lauds Nalanda campus, calls it MEA's 'unsung achievement'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised the Nalanda University campus, describing it as a significant but underappreciated achievement of India's foreign policy establishment.
In a post on X, Tharoor said he was "hugely impressed' by the campus during his visit to the Nalanda Literature Festival.
He congratulated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the ministry of external affairs for what he called a "wonderful achievement'.
Tharoor said the Nalanda University campus deserved far greater recognition, terming it one of the many unsung contributions of the MEA to the country.